Rivers APC: Aguma calls for withdrawal of litigations, closure of splinter group

Acting Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Igo Aguma, has called for the withdrawal of litigation challenging his chairmanship position in the state in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party to pave way for reconciliation in the party.

Aguma made this call in a statement he issued on Saturday following the recommendation he submitted in his situation report in Rivers state APC to the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by Mai Bala Buni.

“The issues of further litigations by some members are contrary to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that all Court cases instituted by members of the party be withdrawn to pave the way for peace and reconciliation.

“Surprisingly, immediately after the directive by the President and further directive by the National Caretaker Committee on same subject via a letter, we were served by Appeal Court actions, by some members of the Party including those who are using the name of the Party to litigate over Rivers state chapter,” he said.

He also advised a splinter group in the Rivers APC led by Sokonte Davies to immediately comply with the directive of the state Caretaker Committee of the party and shut down all factional Secretariats in the state including his own at 63 Aba road Port Harcourt.

“Sokonte Davies is reminded along with his splinter group that their actions are not promoting peace and reconciliation efforts in the state chapter. The Court has taken a decision confirming myself as Acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, and all statutory members constituting the Committee,” he added.

Aguma pointed out that correspondences including recognition by the National Working Committee of the Party have been sent to him in his capacity as the lawful Acting Chairman of the state chapter from the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

He said “it is an affront and highly rebellious for Sokonte Davies and his splinter group to continue to dare the Court, President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee of the party by taking further divisive steps to destroy the APC in Rivers state.”

According him, his report proposed to the National Caretaker Committee the need to set up an independent Committee to deal with the fractionalization of the party in the state with a view to bringing about peace and reconciliation to the party. It also intimated the National Caretaker Committee on the effort of the Caretaker Committee in Rivers under his watch to acquire a neutral Secretariat for the state chapter for a period where all factions will be comfortable to visit since the two factional Secretariats are not acceptable to either faction in the state.

“The situation report also contains far reaching recommendations on factors that will promote genuine peace and reconciliation in the state chapter of the party and revive the state structures along the lines of constitutional politics and democratic inclusiveness,” he said.