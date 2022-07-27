Reps may join Buhari’s impeachment move – Minority leader

There are strong indications that members of the House of Representatives may be drafted to join the ongoing impeachment move by members of the Senate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elemelu, dropped this hint on Wednesday while leading a delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parliamentarians to woo former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Daniel Bwala, to the main opposition party in Abuja.

Elemelu who applauded the move to impeach the President hinted of the lawmakers’ desire to join the Senators to push the impeachment plans to successful implementation

Speaking when he led the PDP lawmakers to the Guzape, Abuja Office of Bwala who recently resigned his membership of the ruling party in protest against its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Elumelu said “the House of Representatives would consider the idea soon and make its position known to the public”

The House Minority Leader, who was accompanied by other minority officers of the House, said the delegation was in the Borno State-born lawyer, to encourage him to join the rescue mission of the PDP.

The House of Representatives Minority leader noted that this is the first time that parliamentarians would be going to a private citizen to woo him into a political party, he said he had watched with admiration how Bwala stood against the attempt to exclude sections of the country by the ruling party.

“We know you’re a lawyer. We are all political animals and we believe should belong to different political parties to rescue Nigeria. And I believe that PDP provides that opportunity for us to rebuild Nigeria.

“I have just heard now that in the Senate, they have moved for Mr. president’s impeachment. I have just been given the notice and we in the House of Representatives are going to review it. I will make our position known quickly as soon as possible. Because a man that says he’s tired, why should you still keep him there?

He’s tired. He should be asked to go back to his village. That is the best thing. And I can authoritatively till that Mr. President does not even know what is going on.

“Is that the kind of party or government I will ask you to be part of, the answer is no.

“We have come to ask you to join PDP, join PDP to rescue Nigeria. Our presidential candidate provides such body. Of all of them, at least he is the first to face the press with undiluted submission to the Nigerian people about what he intends to do when he becomes the president. He didn’t hide it. So we have come to tell you to join PDP and let us rescue Nigeria.

“This is the first time that parliamentarians will come to an individual in Nigeria, it is because of your kind of person. That shows that we respect you and we Nigerians want you to participate in rescue Nigeria.

The lawmaker stated that the legal practitioner had taken the right step as according to him, “the APC is a bad medicine.”

Elumelu observed that while resigning from the APC, Bwala did not indicate which political party he would join and therefore, urged him to come to the PDP.

In his response, the former APC chieftain said he was mindful of the problems of the country as he expressed appreciation that the parliamentarians had come to him on account of what he has contributed to nation-building as a private citizen.

He requested for time to reflect on the demand to join the opposition but stated: “Your request is not what I can say no to.”

“ I am sure in the coming days whatever I decide Nigerians will know. But I want you to know I am honoured and.

“It will be an example to every Nigerian citizen to know if eminent Federal lawmakers constituting an institution of government will decide on their own to look at a private citizen and say your contribution to nation building is so valuable to come and say hello I think Nigerians will be inspired by that I will want to be patriotic.”

Bwala said while he was in the ruling party, he regarded the PDP as a well organized political party, promising that they would hear from him soon over the request.

Some of the lawmakers with Elumelu during the visit were Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu, Richard Kwande, Nicholas Ossai, Efe Afe, among others.