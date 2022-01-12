Private sector backs Osinbajo for 2023 presidency

A private sector group has thrown its weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential election, saying he is better intellectually equipped to lead Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation towards future greatness.

Abdulrahman Farouk, spokesperson of the Organised Private Sector for Osinbajo (OPS 4 Osinbajo) who stated this in Abuja, said with the vice president, the sector has much basis for optimism about post-2023 economic activities.

Farouk said Osinbajo’s consistent focus and insider knowledge of the objectives and challenges of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s economic programmes are great advantages towards Nigeria’s economic revival, emphasising that his candidature offers much hope for citizens who have high expectations about job creation, increased earnings and growth.

“Even though an aspirant has informed Muhammadu Buhari about his 2023 ambition, the most credible option still appears to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and for the organised private sector as well as the citizenry, Osinbajo offers much fertile ground for hope to rapidly germinate,” he said.

The Progressive Project (TPP), the coordinating body for Osinbajo support groups, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja quoted the private sector group as urging Nigerians to carefully weigh the past and current potentials of various candidates towards using their voter’s card responsibly in the 2023 election.

“Getting Nigeria’s economy to grow faster than the population is going to take a lot of consistent planning, discipline and integrity, as well as great consistency in implementation but with his sharp focus, Yemi Osinbajo is expected to do well.

“The idealistic and very patriotic pursuit of various economic policies led by Osinbajo speak volumes about future potentials for people-focused policies; under his supervision, Nigeria’s social investment programmes have been ranked internationally but much more good news should unfold when he is fully in the saddle by 2023,” the statement read in parts.

In the same vein, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has declared that no declaration by any aspirant can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

Former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu declared his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election during a visit to President Muhamadu Buhari on Monday.

The PCG chairman, Aliyu Kurfi said plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

“As genuine democrats who believe in the progressive ideals that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stands for, we welcome others into the race because we strongly believe that a plurality of candidates and political parties only enhances the robustness of our democracy.

“As I once stated, every well-informed Nigerian knows that PCG is the very first 2023 support group to be formally recognised by our progressive party, APC, and we have never sought to prevent or discourage others from following in our footsteps because Vice President Osinbajo will not subscribe to dirty political games that some typically desperate politicians play.

“We are mobilising for Osinbajo, a man who believes in the rule of law, a man who is a democrat and a great progressive too; nothing in his antecedents ever speaks of anti-democratic standards.

“Therefore, we do not only welcome the declaration by an aspirant; in fact, we anticipate having half a dozen more, so that Osinbajo would emerge from a very rich array of choices offered to the nation by the APC.

“The nature of the political competition that we envisage shall be one characterised by politics without bitterness; to this end, all members of pro-Osinbajo groups have been instructed to address other aspirants with courtesy and avoid getting drawn into the usual mudslinging that characterised Nigerian politics.

“As to the chances of success, we are very confident that Osinbajo will enter and win the race by virtue of all his good qualities and citizens’ expectations to see him build on the foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Kurfi stated.