Presidential jet: Senate will grant approval if requested – Akpabio

He emphasized that this decision is to prevent the leadwass from suffering the same fate as the Malawian Vice President and Iranian President, who died due to defective aircraft.

Akpabio, however said the president, is yet to transmit the request to the National Assembly and urged the Upper chamber to disregard comments from the public insinuating that the Red Chamber is prioritizing a presidential jet over addressing the sufferings of Nigerians.

Speaking during a plenary session, Akpabio underscored the Senate’s responsibility to ensure the safety and efficiency of the nation’s leadership, stressing that the tragic incidents involving the Malawian and Iranian leaders as a reminder of the importance of a reliable presidential aircraft.

“When you hear stories such as the death of the Vice President of Malawi as a result of a defective e-plane, and then you hear stories such as the death of the President of Iran, as a result of the defective helicopter, we should never dream and allow such to be our portion, it would not be.

“The Senate is responsible, the National Assembly is very responsible. We will look into issues that will benefit the governance of the country. Those speculating know very well that something like that may come in future, and if it is a necessity, the Senate will look into it. But there is nothing like that before us now. So they can go ahead, it will not affect me” Akpabio added.

“We care about the President, we care about the Nigerian people. We will approve things that will benefit the Nigerian people. We will approve things that will improve the living standards of the people. At the same time, we will also take cognizance of the duties of the President,if his plane is bad, we will approve money for the airplane, so that is not an issue, but there is nothing before us”, he further said.

The Senate president also urged lawmakers that the Senate must not be run by answering people in the sociaonmedia.

“I do not think we should worry about it, because the social a is garbage in, garbage out. he added.