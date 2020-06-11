President Buhari to address Nigerians on Friday, June 12

President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am, to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

This is according to a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Adesina said, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

“Television and radio stations, as well as other electronic media outlets, are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

The President, on Thursday, charged the ECOWAS Commission to come up with an economic recovery plan to help member-states to recover from the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking Thursday at a virtual meeting with the President of the Commission, Jean Kassi-Brou, President Buhari, in his capacity as the ECOWAS COVID-19 Champion, agreed to provide logistic support to enable the sub-region receive and distribute procured and donated medical equipment using Abuja as the hub for the distribution.

The Nigerian leader lamented that the pandemic is yet to reach its peak in the sub-region and warned against laxity in the fight against it. He called on member-states to continually sensitise their citizens on preventive measures.

The President expressed appreciation on behalf of ECOWAS member-states for the “swift interventions made to the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and the Africa Centre for Disease Control by the Jack Ma Foundation,” while also commending the support so far received from “development partners such as the European Union, African Development Bank, France and Germany for their financial contributions in the procurement of medical supplies.”

He urged member-states to work closely in order to overcome the pandemic in the sub-region. In his report to President Buhari, the President of ECOWAS Commission advocated additional strategies to assist the sub-region in fighting the health and economic impact of COVID-19.

According to Kassi-Brou, these include, the need for advocacy at continental and global levels particularly with the G20, World Bank, United Nations and the African Development Bank among others, for support to negate the health and economic damage to the ECOWAS sub-region; and mass awareness campaign to achieve behavioural change among the citizens of the community with effective customs, security and health protocols put in place throughout the sub-region.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission used the occasion to condole with the government and people of Nigeria on the latest Boko Haram attack on Gubio Local Government in Borno State during which scores of innocent Nigerians were killed.

June 12, 1993 was the day Nigerians went to the poll to elect their President under the two-party arrangements, the Social Democratic Party, SDP and the National Republican Convention, NRC.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 changed Nigeria’s democracy day from May 29, which was the date the military handed over to democratically elected President of the fourth republic to June 12.