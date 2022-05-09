Presidency: Court places Emefiele’s plea on hold

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused the request of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami preventing him from actualising his presidential ambition.

Emefiele is challenging section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, which mandates aspirants holding public office to resign 30 days before the primary of any political party.

Read also: Abba Kyari: Court to hear extradition suit June 2

But on Monday, Emefiele told the Court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

The CBN Governor through his Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, said that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

The Court in its ruling, however, summoned INEC, and AGF to appear before it on May 12, to show cause on why status quo antebellum should not be granted to the CBN Governor.