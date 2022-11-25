Police ban masquerades, private security outfits from rallies

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Alhassan Aminu said Thursday that political parties can not use masquerades, private outfits and individuals to provide security during campaign rallies.

He also said the police are fully prepared to arrest and prosecute anybody found with dangerous weapons during electioneering processes.

Aminu made this known during a meeting with chairmen of various political parties and other relevant stakeholders on the campaigns in the state. He advised the parties and aspirants to warn their supporters and members to desist from political thuggery or any act that will create problems.

The CP further said that the command will do everything possible to provide heavy security for the processions and during the political rallies in the state.

”We must play the game according to the rules,” he said

“Sections 94-102 of the Electoral act 2022, contain provisions on offenses relating to campaigns by political parties and the expected behaviors by strategic actors in the process, including the statutory duties of INEC officials, media, the Police, and other security agencies.”

He urged the chairmen and stakeholders of the all political parties to abide by the law.

“Political slogans must not contain abusive languages that are disrespectful to religious, ethnic, or tribal beliefs,” he said.

“Abusive, slanderous, extreme, vile insinuations or inferences likely to provoke violence must not be used in political campaigns.

“And Places designated for religious worship, the police station, and public offices must not be used for political campaigns, rallies, and processions nor to promote, propagate, or attack political parties, their candidates, programs, or ideologies.

“The use of masquerades, physical force, or coercion in any form including the retention and use of private security organizations, groups, or individuals for purpose of providing security at processions is prohibited.”

CP Aminu Alhassan also urged the stakeholders to inform police in time of their political rallies schedule in order to avoid conflicts.