Photos: Voters in Iragbiji Osun State voting

Elderly woman waiting to vote at Ward 1, Popo unit, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, Osun
Elderly woman voting at Ward 1, Popo unit, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, Osun
PDP governorship candidate, Adeleke Ademola casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 9, Abogunde Saga Ede South Osun State
A 90-year-old man, Popo Iragbiji, came for accreditation before 8am at Popo Oloiyi Iragbiji in ward 1 unit 002, Boripe LGA of Osun state.
Ademola Adeleke casting his vote
Voters waiting for accreditation before 7am at Popo unit 2, Ward 1, Boripe local government area of Osun State.
