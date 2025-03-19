Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President paid a visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday evening at his Abuja residence.

The visit was made public by the minister’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, who shared the information on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Olayinka posted, “The Uncommon Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during his visit to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in his residence today.”

At the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released regarding the agenda of the meeting.

However, Akpabio’s visit came just a few hours after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy.

During a national broadcast on Tuesday, President Tinubu justified the decision, citing heightened political tensions and a breakdown of governance in the oil-rich state.

He noted that the crisis, if left unaddressed, could jeopardize national stability and economic interests.

He further assured that the federal government would restore order and ensure that democratic principles were upheld in the state.

The political crisis in Rivers State has largely revolved around the power struggle between Wike and Fubara.

Wike, a former governor of the state and an influential political figure, was instrumental in Fubara’s emergence as governor.

However, their relationship soured over control of the state’s political structure, leading to months of intense political wrangling and defections within the state’s leadership.

Wike, now a key figure in Tinubu’s cabinet, has maintained a strong political grip on Rivers, with many of his loyalists still occupying key positions in the state assembly.

His rift with Fubara has led to parallel factions within the state government, with some lawmakers aligning with Wike while others support the governor.

Although details of Akpabio’s meeting with Wike remain undisclosed, speculations are that the visit may be connected to the unfolding crisis in Rivers State.

