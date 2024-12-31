PDP will shock everyone in 2027— Damagum

… Says party not dead

Iliyasu Damagum, the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to keep faith with the party, as it will return to power in 2027

Damagum said despite the perceived differences in the main opposition party, Nigerians should expect a stronger PDP from next year.

Damagum stated this while reacting to the claim by Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, that “PDP is dead”.

“Despite the challenges faced by PDP, the party is not dead.If the party could survive Kwankwaso’s exit then, why would anyone think it is irrelevant now?”

Damagum, speaking further on BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday, said Kwankwaso should be grateful to the PDP for shaping his political career.

“The party nurtured him and contributed significantly to his political success. We still hold hope that he might return to the party and contribute to its rejuvenation, so we can collectively address the injustices of the current government,” Damagum said.

The PDP acting chairman refuted claims that the party was losing its relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape, adding that the “party will shock Nigerians by bouncing back stronger.”

He insisted that the PDP remains the only political party capable of winning elections without holding power.

Addressing Kwankwaso’s comments about the PDP, Damagum said, “Every member has the right to express their opinion. But let me remind him that when he left the party in 2015, despite the challenges we faced then, the PDP was not ‘dead.’

If the party could survive his exit then, why would anyone think it is irrelevant now?”

Kwankwaso had recently criticised some PDP leaders while also expressing anger how he was humiliated by the party in 2015 that led to his exit from the party.

Damagum questioned the impact of Kwankwaso’s move to another party, adding, “the PDP is the only party that has consistently won elections without being in power. Senator Kwankwaso may have left, but how many states did he win with his new party? The facts speak for themselves.”

He noted the PDP’s resilience and long-standing influence, citing its enduring structure and presence across Nigeria.

“For over two decades, the PDP has remained steadfast, maintaining its identity and producing governors and lawmakers in every part of the country. Even if four parties merge without the PDP, they cannot win an election.

We’ve seen this play out repeatedly. Where are those parties now? Even their alliances with other parties have not delivered the desired results,” he stated.

The acting chairman also addressed some of the grievances that led to Kwankwaso’s departure, noting efforts made to resolve internal conflicts at the time.

“I admit that some of his claims about the challenges we faced back then are valid. As the deputy national chairman (North) at the time, my powers were limited, but we tried to resolve the issues. Unfortunately, those efforts fell short. He himself acknowledged this in previous interviews,” Damagum said.

Despite these differences, Damagum expressed optimism about a potential reconciliation with Kwankwaso.

“The PDP played a significant role in his political career, shaping him into the leader he is today. We remain hopeful that he will return to the party and join us in addressing the injustices Nigerians face under the current administration,” he added.

Damagum also assured that the PDP remains open to welcoming back dissatisfied members, adding, “by God’s grace, we will reach out to him soon. I understand his frustrations, but I also know it will be difficult for him to achieve his aspirations where he is now. The PDP has always been a party that supports its members and ensures they are given the opportunity to thrive.”

While maintaining neutrality regarding Kwankwaso’s political ambitions, Damagum reiterated the PDP’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity.

“Our duty as leaders is to create an open and transparent platform for everyone to compete. Whoever emerges as the party’s candidate will receive our full support,” he said.

He noted that PDP was ready to rebuild and remain a dominant force in Nigeria’s political arena, as the party positions itself for future electoral victories amidst shifting dynamics.

