PDP refers Ortom to disciplinary committee, suspends Fayose, Shema, Anyim, others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said it has referred the case of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to its disciplinary committee, over alleged anti party activities.

The party in a statement signed by Debo Ologunabga, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, also announced the suspension of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and the former Senate President, Pius Anyim.

Ologunabga said the decision was arrived at, after a “very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017)”

According to him, the party “referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities”

Those who were also suspended include; Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time”

The party had suffered electoral defeats in Ekiti, Ebonyi, Benue, and Katsina states during the just concluded gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections to the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC).

The recent crises in the party has its root in the 2022 Presidential primaries which was also contested by Anyim, who had also served as former Secretary to the government of the Federation, under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Crises erupted soon after the Presidential primary which saw the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flag bearer.

Soon after the election, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, pulled out of the party’s campaigns, taking four other Governors with him, including, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu state and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

The Governors had demanded the removal of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for supporting Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate.

The PDP Presidential candidate, expectedly lost in all the states controlled by the five Governors.

The party’s NWC, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), inaugurated a caretaker Committee headed by Abdulrahman Usman

The party said it has in pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

The Members of the Katsina State PDP Caretaker Committee invlude Nura Shehu Giwa, Haruna Jami, Lawal I Safana, Sanusi Fari, Nura Ahmadu Kurfi, Sani Abdullahi Daba, Magajiya Lawal Matazu and Ado Dan Turai .

Others are Hamza Yunusa Jibia, Abdulhamid Danbatta, Aisha Medinat Ibrahim and Zubairu Abdulhamid, who will serve as Secretary of the caretaker committee

According to Ologunabga “ The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.