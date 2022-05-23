PDP primares: Ajia emerges winner in Asa/Ilorin West

Ibrahim Ajia, founder of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim MAI Foundation has been declared the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency in Kwara State.

Ajia was declared the winner in Sunday’s PDP primaries after polling 82 out of the total 89 votes cast. He said his victory was a sign that PDP would return to power in 2023.

With the party ticket, he would be contesting against other political parties’ candidates in the 2023 general elections to represent Asa/Ilorin West in the House of Representatives.

He added that it was regrettable that the successes recorded under the PDP administration had been bungled, particularly with the rising spate of insecurity, insisting that his party has the magic wand to fix Nigeria.

Ajia, however, dedicated his victory to other aspirants, delegates, members and leadership of the PDP, saying “it is work time to reclaim the country.”

BusinessDay report that 89 delegates were accredited for the exercise that took place at Stella Obasanjo Multipurpose Hall along Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Three ad-hoc delegates earlier elected at the ward congress of the party participated in the primary election held amidst tight security.

Two other aspirants, a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Sulyman Warah scored five votes, while Olanrewaju Oba-Aluko had a lone vote.

Reacting, a delegate and former state commissioner for health, Ayinke Saka, lauded the outcome of the exercise and expressed confidence that the PDP would win in the 2023 general elections.

Similarly, the chairman of the electoral committee for the House of Representatives’ primary, Isiaka Owolabi, described the exercise as peaceful and applauded delegates for their orderly conduct.

Owolabi, who doubles as chairman, Kwara Central Senatorial District of the PDP, noted that the party was setting the pace with the manner the exercise went, adding that the aspirants were convinced that the primary was an intra-party affair.