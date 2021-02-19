PDP demands sacking of Defence Minister over unguarded utterances

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the sacking of the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi for what it described as “abdicating his statutory duties in asking unarmed Nigerians to defend themselves against armed aggression by bandits and terrorists.”

The opposition party said the minister’s statement was reckless and irresponsible, adding that it was a further confirmation that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari had “surrendered to outlaws and has no determination to fight them.”

The party disclosed this on Thursday in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan noted that it was quite unfortunate that those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend Nigerians were now abdicating on the responsibility.

He observed that the country was descending to a failed state under the Buhari Presidency where the government could no longer perform its duties while unarmed citizens were left to confront bandits and warlords.

“It is unthinkable that a government would describe unarmed victims of armed aggression of terrorist and bandits as “cowards” while those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend them recede in the comfort and safety of their offices in Abuja.

“Such disposition to security; a statutory responsibility of government, goes to validate apprehensions that our nation is indeed descending to a failed state under the Buhari Presidency, where the government can no longer perform its duties while unarmed citizens are left to confront bandits and warlords.

“Given the silence by the Buhari Presidency, our party holds that the defeatist comment by the minister represents the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and his security architecture, and explains why the administration has remained complacent in the fight against terrorism and banditry in our country.

“Such statement by the Buhari administration, at the time it ought to be scaling up its security strategies to guarantee the safety of all Nigerians, have been emboldening bandits, terrorists and kidnappers to escalate their atrocities against our compatriots.

“Moreover, with such disposition, the Buhari administration is creating a lucrative job for bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are settled with huge ransom instead of being faced with firepower.

“Our party however urges Nigerians not to despair at this moment, but brace up as it has become obvious that we are now in a despondent situation where the government has shown that it can no longer defend the citizens,” the party said.