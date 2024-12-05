PDP crisis: We’re disappointed with NWC over NEC meeting postponements – Wabara

Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of PDP Board of Trustee (BoT).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees BoT, on Thursday, expressed displeasure over incessant postponements of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting aimed at addressing the leadership crises in the party

Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the party’s BoT and former Senate president, stated this in his opening remarks at the BoT meeting in Abuja.

At the party’s 98th NEC meeting on April 18th, members had agreed to hold the NEC meeting to address the leadership crises in August, 2024.

The party shifted the NEC meeting about four times from August 15th to October 24th, before moving it to November 28th and finally to the first week of February, 2025.

Wabara, while reviewing the developments, expressed his disappointment with the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) for the incessant postponement of NEC meeting of the party.

The NEC is expected to resolve some of the challenges bedeviling the party but it has been shifted up to three times since August.

Wabara said Thursday’s meeting was called because of “our collective concern for the current state of our great party.”

The BoT members recalled that the refusal by the Damagum-led NEC to call for the meeting has continued to polarise the party, even as it has weakened its ability to respond to critical national issues as Nigeria’s main opposition party

“As custodians of the People’s Democratic Party’s conscience and legacy, it is our responsibility to uphold the integrity of this institution and ensure that it continues to serve as a beacon of hope for our democracy and good governance for our dear nation.

“It is with a deep sense of disappointment that I must express the Board’s dismay at the continued shifting by the National Working Committee (NWC) in convening a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. This delay not only undermines the trust and confidence of our members.

“We recognise that challenges may arise during governance and administration, but adherence to timelines and commitments is non-negotiable. In as much as the Board of Trustees serves as the conscience of the party, we expect that the NWC would honour its word and convene the NEC meeting as scheduled.

“This is critical for resolving pressing issues and charting a clear path forward for the party. Let us remember that our strength lies in our unity and adherence to democratic principles. The NEC serves as a vital platform for decision-making, consultation, and collaboration among all levels of the party’s leadership. Further delays could exacerbate existing challenges and sow unnecessary discord within our ranks.

“As the BoT, we will not relent in our efforts to ensure accountability and adherence to the party’s constitution. We urge the NWC to rise to the occasion, demonstrating leadership and responsibility by making sure that the time fixed next year February to convene the NEC meeting is adhered to.”

On the situation in the country, the BoT chairman said, “The harsh economic policies of the Tinubu administration have exacerbated the suffering of Nigerians. The skyrocketing cost of living, coupled with poorly implemented economic reforms, has pushed millions into deeper poverty. The promises of economic relief have proven hollow, leaving families struggling to make ends meet.”

Wabara, therefore, charged the party to rise to the occasion by offering credible alternatives and amplifying the voices of the suffering masses. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of fairness, equity, and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“Internally, we must put our house in order. I want to use this platform to call for unity among our PDP governors. The strength of our party lies in our collective resolve, not in individual pursuits. We cannot afford to let personal ambitions or differences overshadow our shared vision for a better Nigeria.”

Share