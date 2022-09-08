PDP crisis: Adolphus Wabara takes over as PDP BoT Chairman

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu has announced former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, as the new Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

This followed the resignation of Walid Jibrin on Thursday six months to the end of his tenure.

Ayu in his opening remarks at the party’s National Working Committee’s meeting at Wadata Plaza, commended Wabara for accepting to take up the position.

Jibrin tendered his resignation on Thursday at the scheduled meeting of the board at the national secretariat of the party’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The BoT meeting preceded the party’s National Working Committee ( NEC) meeting called to prepare the party, ahead of the flag off of the campaigns for 2023 general elections.

The outgoing BoT Chairman had been a proponent of aligning the leadership of the party with its Constitution that requires a balancing at the party’s helm of affairs

Jibrin’s resignation came on the backdrop of ongoing insistence that the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu in line with the provisions in the party’s Constitution on the Principles of Zoning contained in Article 7 (2) (c) of the Party’s 2006 Constitution as Amended.

The action is in line with his conviction that there is the need for realignment of the key positions in the main opposition party following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president’s emergence had placed the ticket in the northern zone just like the office of the National Chairman and that of BoT.

The Nasarawa State-born Jibrin has been the strongest voice in the party to canvas for the move to restructure the party offices to reflect diversity as he posited that it is unfair for both the presidential candidate of the party and its national chairman to come from the same zone.

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the president of Nigeria to be from the north, the chairman of the party from the north and the BoT chairman from the north,”

The party had held its caucus meeting at the Akwa Ibom House, Abuja on Wednesday night where it was agreed to allow Ayu to continue in office,

The meeting was attended by the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Others who attended the meeting include Governor Tambuwal , Bala Mohammed and Douye Diri of Bayelsa state , Akwa Ibom deputy Governor, Edo deputy, Bode George, Benue state deputy ,

Others include Iyorchia Ayu, former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi and former Jigawa state Governor, Sule Lamido

Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary ( NPS), while speaking after the meeting, revealed that the party “ is good to go”

According to him, “ We are now ready to inaugurate our campaign team in the interest of our country and our party, PDP”

“ We are doing well and happy. Our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is here. We are ready and set to go” he said.