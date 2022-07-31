PDP crises: Wike meets campaign team, set to unveil next move

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike on Sunday met behind closed doors with selected fellow governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

The meeting was also attended by some other party members, mainly those who coordinated his Presidential campaign.

The well attended meeting which held behind closed doors at the Rivers State Governors Lodge, Abuja, on Sunday, was the first since the party’s presidential primaries.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public, but BusinessDay sources close to the meeting revealed that the agenda revolved around the seemingly intractable post presidential primary crisis which is threatening to split the party.

Former Minister of Information and North Central Coordinator of the Wike Presidential campaign, Jerry Gana, in his brief remarks after the closed door meeting said, “This is the first meeting we are holding with all our candidates in the states after the primaries. We are united are are one.

Gana who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, added that “We know that developments will unfold and when they do, we shall brief Nigerians.”

The BusinessDay source stated that “members only reviewed what transpired during the primary”, adding that “what our next line of action should be since no one has deemed it fit to sit down with our principal and discuss like genuine party men should.”

The party has faced several challenges after the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar announced Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his preferred choice for the Vice Presidential position.

The meeting was also attended by former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, former governor of some Benue state Gabriel Suswam, former Ondo State governor Olusegun Mimiko, former Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi state and former Plateau state governor Jonah Jang.

Others include: Former PDP Deputy National Vice Chairman North, Suleiman Nazif, former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Adoke, member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Tijjani Yusuf among others.