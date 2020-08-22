PDP asks Gbajabiamila to resign for frustrating corruption probes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to if he is inclined towards allowing the covering of corruption, against the purpose for which he was elected to lead the House.

PDP asserted that the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership of the House to shut down the sitting of various committees carrying out investigation on the executive is a deliberate design to cover the stench of corruption oozing out of the APC administration.

The party charged the Speaker to stop circumventing the statutory duties of the House and placing of wedges in the way of the fight against corruption by the legislature.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday described the shutdown order by the APC leadership of the House as a clear example of corruption fighting back from within the government circle, which must be condemned by all Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan said such incursion into the activities of the committees is to quench the fight against corruption as well as to frustrate whistleblowers just because APC has become an ocean of corruption where the members are swimming.

He noted that the shutdown directive is targeted at frustrating revelations from ongoing investigations on the $500 billion foreign loan from China, particularly as it relates to the mortgaging of Nigeria’s sovereignty to China.

According to the PDP Spokesman: “This is in addition to the investigations into the humongous corruption in government agencies including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) the N300 billion unremitted revenue to the federation account as well as allegations of corruption in government earnings and the expenditure in Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDA’s) under the APC.

“It is therefore unfortunate that under the Gbajabiamila-led leadership, the basic responsibility of the House of Representatives, which is its oversight on the executive, has just been maimed through a forced holiday on the members of the respective committees and their Chairmen.

“It is equally distressing that the APC leadership of the House of Representatives is breaching parliamentary rules, practices, and procedures to shield APC leaders and their cronies who have been fleecing our nation.

“Our party, therefore, holds that any parliament that deliberately frustrates its statutory responsibility to call the activities of the executive to question has lost the essence of its own existence. The leadership that led it into such constitutional suicide must be held culpable.

“Indeed, never in our parliamentary history has committee activities been suspended or shut down on the ground of holiday or suspension of plenary.

“For us in the PDP, it is shocking that the APC leadership of the House of Representatives could by any consideration shut down, its legislative investigation, which is exclusively vested on it under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), on the guise of being on break.

“Such an action is calamitous to our democracy. The PDP however commends the members of its caucus and other minorities in the National Assembly for standing against corruption and striving to ensure that the APC does not sell Nigerians into slavery with its reckless foreign borrowings.

“Our party urges the lawmakers not to be deterred but continue in their assignments, as they are only answerable to the Nigerian people”.

Ologbondiyan, therefore, urged the Gbajabiamila-led APC leadership of the House of Representatives to immediately reverse itself as Nigerians expect nothing but seamless investigations without unnecessary interferences and incursions.

Recall that the House of Representatives had on Thursday suspended all investigations, public hearings, and Committee meetings as well as other legislative activities till the resumption of the National Assembly from annual recess in September.

The letter conveying the decision of the House Leadership to Chairmen of Committees did not however state the reason for the suspension of Committees sittings.