Parallel Assembly emerges in Edo as Oshiomhole’s loyalists elect Edoror speaker

A parallel leadership has emerged in the Edo State House of Assembly as Victor Edoror (APC), member representing Esan Central Constituency, was elected speaker.

The factional lawmakers, who are perceived to be loyal to the former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, also elected Emmanuel Agbaje (APC), member representing Akoko-Edo II, as the deputy speaker.

There was tension in the early hours of Thursday in the premises of the Assembly at Ring Road, Benin City, as a combined team of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSDC) took over the premises as early as 7:30.

The presence of the security agencies was said to be in connection with the planned inauguration of 12 members-elect that were not sworn in in June 2019.

The inauguration of the 12 members-elect allegedly took place at the Assembly’s conference hall.

It was learnt that Tom Efezokhae, the deputy clerk of the House, administered oaths on the members.

The parallel Assembly also impeached Frank Okiye, the speaker of Edo House of Assembly.

It was gathered that Sunday Aghedo, representing Ovia South West, had moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s ouster.

The motion was seconded by Ohio Ezomo, representing Owan West.

The nomination of Victor Edoror as speaker was moved by Washington Osifo, representing Uhunmwonde, and seconded by Eric Okaka, member representing Owan East.

Chris Okaeben, representing Oredo West, moved the motion for the election of Emma Agbaje, representing Akoko-Edo II, as deputy speaker.

Before the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn in last year took their oaths administered by Tom Efezokhae, the deputy clerk.

The House adjourned to August 7, 2020.