Oyo places heads of LGAs on consolidated salary scale

Heads of local government administration (HLAs) in Oyo State have been placed on a consolidated salary scale.

According to the permanent secretary, ministry of local government service commission, Akin Akinfunmilayo, this will allow them to receive the same salary in their respective status as head local council administration as well as pension after retirement.

Akinfunmilayo disclosed this during a special meeting chaired by the state commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun. Lauding the development, Akinfunmilayo said it was the first time in the history of Oyo State.

“The heads of local government administration (HLAs) are now on a consolidated salary scale as approved by Governor Seyi Makinde. This means that after retirement, the individual HLA will continue to collect the same salary he or she collected last when in active service.

“It is unprecedented, it has never happened in the history of local government service in Oyo State. All we have benefitted from this administration apart from the consolidated salary are unprecedented; look at the new Local Government Service Commission’s building that will soon be completed. We have been tenants in another building that belong to another ministry for over forty years.

Read also: We‘ll ensure all-round success of AfDB’s Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in Oyo – SSG

The convener of the meeting, Wasiu Olatubosun, said the new development was to integrate the machinery of the local government system to project the activities, policies, and programmes of the current administration in the state.

He emphasized the need to collaborate with stakeholders at the grassroots towards the 2022 Omituntun cultural festival, where he said the monumental achievements of the Seyi Makinde government will be beamed to the people.