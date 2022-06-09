Oyo Female Rep. Akande-Sadipe Congratulates Tinubu on primaries victory

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, a Member of the House representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, described the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the recently concluded Presidential primaries as a victory for internal democracy within the party and a progressive step in protecting national interest.

While congratulating Tinubu for winning the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections described him as an intellectual with great skills in strategy and human capacity building

Akande-Sadipe who is also the Chairman House Committee on Diaspora, in her remarks said, “Over the years you have proven that the best investment is made in developing human capacity and building leaders”.

“Congratulations your Excellency on your well-deserved victory. Your victory is a sign of your capacity and your preparedness to lead the nation”.

She noted that, Ahmed Tinubu, is a favoured candidate that has the popularity and appeal to win the seat for APC in the upcoming general elections.

“This is a victory for the South, a victory for APC members and indeed a victory for Nigeria’s democracy,” she added

Sadipe, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC for their mode of conduct and for providing a level playing ground for all aspirants to present themselves to the party’s delegates for the contest.

She concluded with God bless Nigeria.