Oyo APC Should Apologise for Its Unrivalled Failure, PDP demands

Oyo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that no government in the history of the state since its inception had access to funds like the APC government for eight interrupted years, alleging that despite the huge resources at the disposal of the opposition while in power, all it could be reckoned with was making its members stupendously rich overnight.

The ruling party admonished members of the public not to be provoked or be tempted to be reminded of their eight interrupted years of undeserved suffering under the APC government, saying that God who has answered their cries by enthroning governor Seyi Makinde to end the untold hardship will continue to inspire the governor for greater success in alleviating the masses out of the poverty net.

The umbrella party in a press statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Monday, described a statement credited to the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through its statement, Akin Oke, that the opposition was warming up via its reconciliation to return to government in the state as a clear show of grandstanding over monumental failure.

According to the statement, Oyo PDP assured that the era of manipulation was gone for good and no amount of grandstanding to show guts instead of remorse would give the opposition another chance into the Agodi government house to continue its draconian rule.

The ruling party stated that it was unfortunate that despite the colossal failure of the last administration in the state under the misrule of APC government, it still has the courage to parade itself as an association to be taken seriously. It added that the party instead of coming out clean to apologise for its unrivalled failure, massive looting of public funds, carting away with public properties, the APC was emboldened to still taunt the people instead of showing remorse to the people. It further noted that the party had continued to display sheer affront and assault on the people’s collective sensibility despite the unspeakable hardship they were subjected to in the last eight years.

“Oyo PDP wondered if the state chapter of APC was in its usual nature grandstanding over the peoples will or merely living in self-denial of obvious rejection by the same people they are so desperate to lord themselves over ones again.

According to Olatunji, it was a shameful thing for a political party to have such level of disrespect for the people insisting that it was from such mentality the Oyo state chapter of APC attempted to distract Seyi Makinde’s government in a failed move to offer unsolicited and unacceptable advice to lock down the state totally as a result of COVID-19 pandemic despite the federal government replication of Oyo state government policy of partial lockdown nationwide.

PDP in Oyo state stressed that it would continue to demand an unreserved apology from the state chapter of APC for its record-breaking failure and plunging the state into a record debt of over N150 billion with nothing to show for it.

The party added that the collective resolve of the people through total rejection of APC in the state as displayed in the last general election should have sent a strong signal that the opposition is an unwanted association or group in the state noting that even though the party tends to show that it was still alive it is obvious to all in the state and country that Oyo APC has been sent packing.

The party however urged governor Seyi Makinde to remain focused and shun all distractions orchestrated by the non-existing opposition party stressing that part of APC’s strategy was to distract governor Makinde with the aim of derailing his government from the laudable and highly commendable path it is taking.