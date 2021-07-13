Over half a million Nigerians complete online voter pre-registration

At least 542,576 Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the last two weeks.

The online registration through the INEC registration portal; https://cvr.inecnigeria.org or https://cvr.inecnigeria.ng which commenced on June 28, is for a period of three weeks after which the exercise would start physically at designated centres nationwide.

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu said out of the 542,576 Nigerians that have completed the online registration, 456,909 are fresh registrants while 85,667 have applied for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), update of voter information record.

Yakubu who stated this at a meeting with States Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Tuesday also said out of the total number of online registrants so far, 356,777 (or 66%) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34 years.

This, according to him, is followed by 134,719 middle-aged registrants who fall between 35 and 49 years, elderly persons aged between 50 and 69 years of which 44,896 Nigerians have registered and 6,184 senior citizens (aged 70 years and above) have taken advantage of the new online opportunity to register.

“On the occupational distribution of registrants, 156,446 are students; 38,217 artisans; 24,421 farmers and fishermen; 150,145 businessmen and traders; 35,831 employed as civil and public servants and 8,334 housewives. The remaining 129,182 registrants did not specify their occupations. On gender, 321,781 are male while 220,795 are female” he stated.

Yakubu said, as part of efforts to serve all Nigerians better, the Commission has requested registrants to indicate their disability (if any).

“This will enable us to optimally and efficiently deploy assistive voting devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for persons with special needs at polling units on election day. So far, we have data for 6,558 registrants who have clearly indicated their type of disability.

“Detailed information, including State and occupational distribution, has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms. We shall also continue to provide weekly updates throughout the duration of the CVR exercise.

“The Commission is aware that not all Nigerians have access to computers, smartphones or internet connectivity to register online. Accordingly, we have repeatedly assured every eligible registrant that there will also be an opportunity for physical or in-person registration at designated centres.

“Even the online registrants will have to complete their registration physically at those centres. Our aim is to activate some 2,673 centres to which we intend to deploy 5,346 officials for in-person registration. However, after consultation with stakeholders, the Commission is proceeding systematically as we review the security situation across the country.

“We agreed with stakeholders, including the security agencies, to start from our State and Local Government offices. This means an initial 811 locations nationwide made up of 37 State and FCT offices and 774 Local Government Areas. We have configured enough machines and commenced deployment nationwide for further training of officials in readiness for the commencement of the physical registration” the INEC Chairman informed.

While assuring Nigerians that the CVR exercise which commenced on 28th June 2021 will continue for the next one year, Yakubu disclosed that the Commission has approved the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the CVR exercise, including the display of the register of new voters for claims and objections by citizens at various stages of the process as required by law.

“The CVR exercise will be held over a period of about 13 months as follows:

The list of the 811 centres for the take-off of the physical registration nationwide, including their locations and dedicated telephone numbers for each State Office nationwide in case of enquiry by citizens, has been uploaded on our website and social media platforms.

“The Commission is not unaware that we have scheduled the commencement of the physical registration for Monday 19th July 2021. Already there are indications that this date or immediately thereafter may be public holidays.

“We are also aware that some of the online registrants have scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on the dates that are likely to be public holidays. The Commission will meet on Thursday this week to review the situation and provide clarity on the matter”, he added