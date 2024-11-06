Osun indigenes endorse PDP’s Ajayi as against APC’s Aiyedatiwa

Indigenes of Osun State resident in Ondo State have declared Agboola Ajayi, Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as their preferred choice in the November 16th Governorship election in Ondo State, as against the incumbent governor, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)..

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday at the Ondo NUJ Secretariat, Alagbaka Akure, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, noted that the Osun indigenes, resident in Ondo State have unanimously decided to support Ajayi’s candidature.

“We the indigenes of Osun resident in Ondo State have brought light to Ondo State, we are here in solidarity because we believe that Agboola Ajayi will transform the Ondo State”, Governor Adeleke noted.

Adeleke, who urged Osun voters in Ondo State to vote massively for the PDP candidate, said “Ajayi has what it takes to govern the State.”

He said the Osun indigenes in Ondo State would enjoy more democracy dividends under Ajayi.

“The Osun people are solidly with you, and we will ensure victory come November 16,” Adeleke said.

On his part, Ajayi, who expressed gratitude for the people’s support, promised to bring dividends of democracy to the entire people living in Ondo State.

While Kehinde Ayinla, Chairman, Osun State indigenes in Ondo State, explained that their support for Agboola Ajayi stemmed from his understanding of the challenges of the people and the state.

He, therefore, on behalf of all Osun State indigenes resident in Ondo State, adopted and endorsed the PDP candidate, promising that they would work tirelessly for the party to emerge victorious at the poll.

