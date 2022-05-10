Osun 2022: I’ve kept campaign promises – Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that despite lack of funds, the All Progressives Congress-led administration in Osun has kept its campaign promises to the people of the state in the last three and half years in office.

The governor, who stated this in Osogbo, the state xapital on Tuesday, however said that the opposition parties would not be able to prevent his re-election in the Osun governorship election on July 16, 2022.

Governor Oyetola made the remarks during the inauguration and commencement of a N5 million fund-raising campaign in Osogbo for the construction of the Osun Chapter Office of the Blacksmith, Welders, Iron Benders & Metal Technician Association of Nigeria (BWIAN).

Speaking through Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his special adviser on Civic Engagement, the governor stated that his Administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.

He said that his administration has focused on infrastructure development, soft loans for small enterprises, proper security, and tax-friendly measures for business owners since taking office.

The governor also stated that despite a lack of cash, he has fulfilled his campaign promises by returning democratic dividends to all sectors of the economy.

Oyetola also stated that this administration has performed admirably in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, empowerment, and security, as well as timely payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

While promising to do more in his second term, the governor cautioned the people not to be duped by individuals who lack enough knowledge of good governance.

He also asked voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and cards in order to vote for him in the upcoming election.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) report that the rate of PVC collection by registered voters in the state was low was not encouraging, noting that PVC remains the electorate’s power to ensure continuity of administration and urging people to get their cards and vote for him on election day.

Senator Ajibola Bashiru, who was the Father of the Day, said the government would always encourage and assist small scale companies in his remarks.

Bashiru, who represents the All Progressive Congress in Osun Central in the Senate, also urged members of the party to vote for the governor’s re-election in the state’s governorship election on July 16.

Furthermore, Deacon Sunday Obidokun, the association’s chairman, stated that the group was willing to work with the government to reduce the state’s unemployment rate.

Obidokun, on the other hand, urged the government to help members of the association with low-interest loans and pledged his support for Oyetola’s re-election.