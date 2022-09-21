Ortom pleads with PDP leadership over Wike’s situation

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has pleaded with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile with Governor Nyesom Wike of River State and get him back on the PDP team.

At a news conference held on Tuesday, Governor Ortom asked the PDP to do everything possible to squash the bitterness that exists in the party over the unfair treatment Wike has suffered in the party.

“For me, it is better for us to work together, and that is what I stand for,” he said.

Since Wike lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar, the Rivers State number one citizen has been in the eyes of the public, raising issues on betrayals by people he trusted to support his presidential ambition. His ordeal ended up getting worse after he was overlooked by Abubakar as running mate for the presidential candidate.

“There is an injustice that has been meted out to my friend Wike because he stood for this party and supported this party to the end,” Ortom added.

He referred to all the ‘good works’ the Rivers State governor did to keep the party afloat.

“And the leadership of the party should do the needful to solve that problem, because in election one vote can make you lose or win election. so we need everybody to play along not to dismiss people that they are not relevant,” he pleaded.