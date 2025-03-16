The Opposition caucus in the Red Chamber has said they is exploring ways to broker peace between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

The Senate has been in turmoil for about a month following a dispute over sitting arrangements between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio during the February 20 plenary session.

After the disagreement, Akpoti-Uduaghan granted two broadcast interviews, one on Brekete Radio and another on Arise Television where she alleged victimisation and sexual harassment by the Senate President.

Following this, the Senate, after a motion by its spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions on the grounds of “gross misconduct.”

The committee, chaired by Neda Imasuen, in its report to the Senate, recommended a six-month suspension for Akpoti-Uduaghan and the withdrawal of all her privileges as a senator.

According to the report presented by Imasuen, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions brought the presiding officer and the Senate into public disrepute, necessitating disciplinary measures.

As part of the sanctions, the Senate ruled that, “She is suspended from all legislative activities from March 6, 2025.

“She must submit a written apology before the Senate considers lifting or reducing her suspension.”

The report further stated, “Her office will be locked for the duration of the suspension, and all Senate properties in her possession must be returned.

“She is barred from entering the National Assembly premises, along with her staff.

“Her salaries and allowances will be suspended, and her security details withdrawn. She cannot represent herself publicly, locally, or internationally as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the suspension.”

The controversy began on February 20, 2025, when Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to comply with a directive from the Senate President to move to her newly assigned seat before raising a point of order.

The committee’s report stated that her refusal resulted in a disruption of proceedings and a breakdown of order within the chamber.

“The committee sat and reviewed testimonies from senators present during the incident, examined Senate Standing Orders, and sought guidance from constitutional provisions and principles of fairness,” Senator Imasuen stated.

Following her suspension, four opposition senators—Seriake Dickson, Austin Akobondu, Peter Jika, and Kelvin Chukwu—visited the embattled senator and her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

After the meeting, Dickson took to his verified Facebook account to state that the committee hearing took place earlier than originally scheduled and distanced himself from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

However, he noted that he and his colleagues would seek ways to resolve the issue.

Dickson said, “This evening, after concluding the retreat, I led a delegation of some senators from opposition parties on a visit to our colleague, Senator Natasha, and met with her and her husband at their home.

“Senators, as humans, have their low and high moments, and it is a tradition for senators to support each other during these moments.

“We offered words of encouragement, prayers, and advice on a quick resolution of the issues surrounding her suspension.

“Having heard more from her and her husband for the first time, I will discuss with other colleagues on how to intervene and engage with the leadership of the Senate to resolve the issues as soon as possible.”

Speaking on the reason for the visit, Minority Leader Abba Moro stated that the lawmakers who visited went in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the minority caucus.

However, he added that their visit aligned with the general objectives of the opposition caucus.

In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay, Moro explained that all parties were seeking ways to broker peace and restore calm to the Red Chamber.

He said, “The lawmakers went in their private capacity as colleagues to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“But what they also came back with aligns with what we are working on in the committee. If you recall, I said we had constituted a peace-making committee in the opposition before the suspension, and we were seeking ways to mediate between both parties.

“Unfortunately, the suspension occurred before the committee could act on the matter. But we are not relenting in our peace mission.”

He added, “Some steps have been taken to review the actions that transpired, assess the consequences of the suspension, and correct any wrongs in order to restore normalcy to the Senate.”

He further explained, “When Senator Abdul Ningi was suspended, we intervened as the minority caucus and ensured that all grievances were resolved amicably.

“When he resumed in the chamber, the issues had been resolved, and there was peace. That is what we are also working towards at the moment.”

Moro concluded, "Some steps are being taken to review what transpired, the consequences of the suspension, and ensure that any wrongs are corrected to restore normalcy to the Senate."

