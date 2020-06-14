Ondo guber: Crisis brews in APC as campaign team insists Adelami is a bonafide party member

While the crisis that engulfed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, leading to the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the June 22 Governorship primaries has overshadowed the Ondo Governorship primaries, slated for July 20, APC is equally having squabbles in the sunshine State.

The latest is the strong condemnation of a spurious claim by the purported Owo Local Government APC Chairman, Sydney Ogunleye that Olayide Adelami, one of the aspirants for the party’s Governorship ticket is not a registered member of APC.

The Olayide Adelami Campaign Organization in a statement by Segun Ogodo and made available to journalists in Abuja described such claims as ‘a great balderdash’, insisting that Adelami is a financial and card-carrying member of APC.

Ogodo said Olayide Adelami Campaign Organization duly acknowledged the place of party structures right from the ward to the national level and believed that they should be used to promote cohesion rather than bringing members down and unnecessarily overheating the polity.

“While we would have loved to get to the field before we disprove the claims of Mr Ogunleye and his paymasters that Chief Adelami is not known in the APC, we will advise him to be less economical with the truth on our principal’s membership status.

“Mr Ogunleye also knows that Chief Adelami as Coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee for the Buhari/Osibajo 2019 project worked with party structures and leaders within the Party. While we would have expected Mr Ogunleye to have provided a level playing field for all aspirants, especially from Owo, the present sing-song brings many questions to the mind.

“It is unfortunate that Mr Ogunleye who on different occasions has told ward chairmen in Owo local government to warmly welcome all aspirants, especially Chief Adelami who he sees as the next governor of the state, would be willing to be a tool in the hands of desperate and drowning politicians for personal benefits and enhancement”, Ogodo stated.

He said the concern of the Campaign Organization now is engaging party members across the 18 Council a

Areas and stakeholders outside the State on why Adelami is the perfect replacement for the present “wasteful and deceitful Government” that has continued to give APC a bad name in Ondo.

Ogodo also stated that the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the sponsor of violence in Owo town because his waning acceptance in contrast to the overwhelming popularity of Adelami.

“The unprovoked attacks on Chief Adelami’s supporters and campaign vehicles in different parts of Owo local government are well documented and have been reported to security agencies.

“We reiterate that we are not unaware of the streaks of falsehoods and evil machination they have lined up against us in the days ahead, but ours is a campaign based on people driven issues, devoid of violence and rumour mongering and falsehood. We will not be distracted even in the face of intimidation. Our focus is to rescue our dear sunshine state from the Present personalized government of the Father, the Wife and the Children in Ondo State.

“We shall never stoop so low to the level of physical attacks or sponsoring lies against any aspirant as our principal is a decent and honest man who sees every other aspirants as members of the same APC family”, he added.