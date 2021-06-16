Ondo guber: Appeal court upholds Akeredolu’s reelection

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has upheld the election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the Ondo October 10, 2020, governorship election.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for lacking merit and that the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Akeredolu, and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa were validity nominated.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, held that the appeal filed by Jegede lacked merit and was consequently dismissed.

Reacting to the judgement, appealed his party (PDP) has said that he will challenge the Court of Appeal decision at the Supreme Court.

Jegede and his party, in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, said: “We are confident the Supreme Court which is the by the highest court in the land will do justice.”

According to him, “In concluding her lead judgement, Hon. Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua said the Appeal was partially dismissed and partially allowed. To the ordinary man in the street, the judgement was “inconclusive” and we must approach the Supreme Court to help them conclude the judgement.

“The kernel of the Eyitayo Jegede/PDP petition was whether or not a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) should be allowed to stay. Whether or not Mai Mala Buni, as a sitting Governor of Yobe State can double as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, to sign the Nomination of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN for the Governorship election. While the Court of Appeal acknowledged that it was a violation of the Constitution, it still went ahead to dismiss the appeal.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the judgement as “an affirmation of the people’s decision.”

While congratulating the Governor and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the State Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Ade Adetimehin, further decried what he called “legal distraction”, which he accused the main opposition political party, PDP) of plunging the State into.

Adetimehin commended the PDP’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, for giving a civilised account of himself by approaching the court, but urged him to consider the interest of the State, and suspend further action.

“The Akeredolu-led government needs to remain focused on its patriotic zeal to develop the State and the people. This call for the support of all, including leaders of opposing parties”, he argued.

Inviting Jegede to join the progressive party in Ondo State, the APC chieftain further contended that, “while the PDP built Shoprite in Akure, the APC has built several factories across the State, to trigger economic activities.

The ruling party applauded the Court of Appeal Panel for cementing the judgement of the Tribunal, by upholding a dispassionate, and objective stand on the matter.

Adetimehin rejoiced APC members of the state chapter, and the good people of Ondo State, urging them to continually support the performing APC-led government in the Sunshine State.