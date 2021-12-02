Ondo ADP collapses structure into PDP, vows to unseat APC

Leadership and membership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ondo State have resolved to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 general election.

BusinessDay reports that no fewer than 10,000 members of ADP across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State joined the PDP on Wednesday in Akure.

The party led by its leader, Foluso Adefemi said: “The time has come for APC to bow out of governance in the country insisting that Nigerians can no longer condone its ineptitude and visionlessness in governance.”

While admitting the ADP members into the party, the leader of PDP in the Southwest, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, assured the new members of plain-level ground in the party.

Governor Makinde, represented by governorship candidate of the party in the 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede said the party was ready to give the new members, the very sense of belonging in every aspect.

Jegede, who described the Southwest Leader of the party, Seyi Makinde in glowing terms said the party is lucky to have such a dependable and hard-working leader in Southwest Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, commended the new members for taking very bold decision to join PDP, saying the rot in the educational sector, the bastardisation of the economy, health and other critical sectors of governance should worry any right-thinking individuals.

Adams said: “During the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the economy was in the first row competing favourably with other world economies, lamentably today under APC, the per capita income can barely feed a day old baby. Every Nigerian is carrying a debt of not less that N270,000 per person due to indiscriminate and senseless borrowings by the APC government.

“You have come at the right time when all hands must be on deck to rescue and rebuild Nigeria as encapsulated by our great party, PDP. Since you are coming to add value to the party, be assured that there is no founder and there is no joinder.”