Ondo 2020: Zenith Labour Party drops Rotimi Benjamin for Agboola Ajayi as guber candidate

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has cleared Ondo state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to contest the October 10 governorship election on its platform.

Recall that ZLP had earlier elected Rotimi Benjamin, through the indirect mode of the party’s governorship primary election held in Akure on 11 July where he polled 65 votes ahead of his fellow aspirant, Olusegun Osho, who polled 20 votes.

Besides, ZLP was the first political party to elect its candidate for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo state.

But on Sunday evening, the party changed its gear and picked the deputy governor, Ajayi as its governorship candidate, asking Benjamin to step down.

Ajayi had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in June and joined the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the party’s governorship primary election but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

The deputy governor had met with former Governor Olusegun Mimiko for talks on possible running on the platform of the ZLP.

Ajayi’s application was sent to the NEC of the party, which met at the weekend and approved it.

Joseph Akinlaja, Ondo ZLP chairman, confirmed the clearance of Ajayi while speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital.

According to Akinlaja, Ajayi would formally join his new party, ZLP today (Monday).