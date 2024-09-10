Ogun Labour Party holds leadership meeting to reconcile members ahead of LG elections

The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party held a leadership meeting over the weekend to address internal challenges and unify party stakeholders as preparations for the upcoming local government elections intensify.

The meeting, which took place in Abeokuta, was convened by the South West leadership of the party and aimed at fostering cohesion within the ranks of the Labour Party to present a formidable front in the elections.

In a statement signed by Tokunbo Peters, the party’s state publicity secretary on Tuesday, the opposition party emphasised the need for members to close ranks and work towards a common goal to ensure success in the upcoming polls.

The party urged stakeholders and interest groups to collaborate, highlighting the importance of a unified approach to winning local government seats across Ogun State.

The party’s leadership criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the national and state levels, for what they described as a failure to improve the lives of Nigerians.

According to the Labour Party, the APC’s policies have left citizens impoverished and disillusioned, creating a strong demand for a change in leadership at the grassroots.

The Labour Party positioned itself as the only credible alternative that could provide inspiring leadership and effective governance to the people of Ogun State.

To ensure credible representation in the forthcoming local government elections, the party outlined specific requirements for individuals aspiring to run for office under its banner.

Candidates must write a formal letter expressing their interest, submit a nomination form within the specified period, and pay the party’s nomination fee.

Alt, candidates must be at least 30 years old, possess a Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE), hold a valid voter’s card, and either be a resident or indigene of the local government they intend to represent.

The party also emphasised the importance of thorough screening for aspirants at both the ward and local government levels. This screening process is mandatory for all prospective candidates vying for chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The party said that it remains confident that with a unified effort, it can present candidates who will emerge victorious at the polls, providing the much-needed change in leadership at the local government level.