Of Osun’s election, Tinubu’s invincibility, and other matters: Five things you should know

That which many thought impossible has happened in the state of Osun. A well-funded incumbent governor who has close blood links with the presidential candidate of the ruling APC and his equally well-oiled campaign machine, was dethroned last weekend by mere men in what some have called a people’s revolt.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola was disrobed by the people of Osun state who said they had enough of his rule. Rarely do incumbent state governors have their noses bloodied by the people at elections in Nigeria so this is truly a big deal which has thrown up several ramifications that go beyond the frontiers of the usually quiet state of Osun.

The people’s votes count.

Firstly, we all are to be gratified that the good people of Osun state helped to prove the point which politicians have often taken for granted and that is that the people’s vote do count at elections. Governor Oyetola told the people after the result of the election was announced by the electoral commission that they should remain calm for he was still studying the election result and that he will speak further after that review.

That was a humble way of saying, the people have declared their will and so be it. Soon after it became clear that Ademola Adeleke had beaten the governor by about 30,000 votes, the activist and banker Atedo Peterside congratulated the people of Osun state, asking rhetorically, “who said votes do not count?”

In congratulating Adeleke for his victory, president Muhammadu Buhari said, “the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.”

Expectedly, Adeleke’s victory elicited wild jubilation in PDP circles in and outside of the state and even among democracy seeking Nigerians elsewhere who take the outcome of the Osun polls as indication that when the people choose, they can sack their elected officials.

As a tweet now associated with former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola, a known foe of Oyetola, sought solace in things spiritual when he said that God rules in the kingdom of men and gives it to whomsoever he will.

Nothing invincible about Tinubu’s hold on the South-West.

Until last weekend’s election, many in the camp of the former Lagos governor and APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu were quick to quip that the votes of the people of the south-west were there for his asking. Not any longer, can anyone make that outrageous claim in the face of the defeat of Oyetola.

Tinubu it was who led the band of APC campaign juggernauts to Oshogbo for the so-called mega rally ahead of the election and at which Tinubu made the offensive statement about how some of his political rivals will die in labour. Now we know who died in labour in Osun state. No politicians should take the vote of the people for granted anymore.

The votes of the southwest will be given only by the people as they choose. That is one message that rang loud from the Osun election. One voter near 100 years old was interviewed by reporters in Osun state as to why he bothered to vote. The old man said he just wanted to end the reign of hunger ravaging the land.

INEC may be coming of age

This Osun poll was an off-season election as some call it, but the exercise and its almost flawless conduct should provide the opportunity to access the preparedness of the independent electoral commission, INEC for the crucial presidential election set for February next year. INEC’s deployment for the polls was well choreographed and the men and material on display, functioned with near perfection.

Not long ago, the national assembly shamelessly voted to disallow the use of electronic transmission of election results on the grounds that the country was not ready. Both in Ekiti and Osun, the legislators have been proven wrong and INEC has quietly acquitted and others who opposed the legislators have acquitted themselves deservedly.

INEC’s team on the ground in Osun state was led by the returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who promptly pronounced Adeleke winner having satisfied the requirements of the law. The elections of next year are pivotal in many ways and it is hoped that INEC will do well to gain the full confidence of Nigerians.

Second time sweeter for Adeleke.

For Osun’s governor elect, it is a case of the second time being sweeter. In 2019, Adeleke contested against the same Oyetola for the prized seat. Somehow, it was Oyetola whom the court favoured. Adeleke calmly went back to the drawing board, cleaning up his own personal profile and building the partnerships, all of which delivered handsomely for the dancing senator.

In a video capturing the moment of the announcement of his victory by INEC, Adeleke is seen lying flat on the floor of his house in full appreciation of the mandate he had just received. Former president of the senate and chieftain of the PDP David Mark said Adeleke’s untiring love for the people of Osun state had paid off.

According to him, “your perseverance, steadfastness, focus, determination and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens of Osun state has paid off. Their votes are investments and trust in you to lead them to the promised land.”

2023? Bring it on

There is now no other election of any significance before the important polls fixed for early next year. The Osun polls left a nice taste in the mouth of the people and Nigerians are now saying to INEC, bring on the 2023 elections.

The electoral commission still has a lot of work to do by way of preparation. The election in Ekiti and Osun should help the commission in confidence building but then in 2023, INEC will be dealing with elections holding nationwide in one day.

The security agencies will also be tested. They have not as yet discharged themselves. Instead of arresting vote buyers, there were reports that some policemen were seen working in tandem with agents of politicians holding piles of cash while canvassing votes near polling booths.

The politicians themselves also have their work cut out for them. The candidate of the Labour party in the Osun election who recorded less than 5,000 votes cannot be said to have been a good representative of the party now associated with billionaire Peter Obi who is rising in popularity among the people, especially the youths.

While the victory of Adeleke should provide hope to the opposition PDP, the outcome of the Osun polls says nothing about which party is better poised to win next year. Although Buhari will not be on the ballot in February, many critics say the coming election will be referendum on his 8-year term and his failure to address rising insecurity and a worsening economy. Whichever you look at it, APC’s job is not made lighter.