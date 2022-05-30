Obi wins labour party presidential ticket

Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections.

Obi was elected unopposed on Monday, during the party’s national convention, held at Orchid Hotel, Asaba, Delta State.

Report says Obi emerged after his main challenger, erudite political economist, Pat Utomi, stepped down for him. Utomi said it was imperative that Obi be given the chance to rule the country.

Also, a video circulating online shows Utomi raising the hand of Obi.

The former governor, had last Wednesday resigned from the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the Labour Party, urging Nigerians, particularly the youth, to join him in his new political party.

Obi’s popularity has been on the rise across the country since he announced his decision to dump the PDP, several Nigerians especially the youths, who reacted online to his decision to join the Labour Party, pledged to support his presidential ambition.

The Labour Party website had crashed hours after Obi joined the party last week.