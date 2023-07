Obi-Datti campaign group says INEC ploting to tamper with IREV

Oselokan Obaze, the campaign manager of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation in the February 25, 2023 election, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against tempering with IRev as it concerns the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He stated this in a press statement on Saturday signed by the campaign spokesperson, Diran Onifade.

“Intelligence reaching the Campaign office shows that INEC is allegedly trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states including the FCT to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be in good standing,” Obaze said.

Read also: Nigeria lags SA, Egypt for software developers

He said the campaign group’s source revealed that INEC is tampering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential election tribunal.

“It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC Candidate winner by 4 a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted,” he added.

Obaze warned that INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the adherence to the rule of law and due process disposition of Nigerians in general and the Obidient Movement in particular for granted.

He cautioned that INEC and the APC would be courting catastrophe for them to want to aggravate the annoyance of Nigerians, over the manner the 2023 presidential election results were announced and winner declared.

He further told INEC that such plot was dead on arrival, stressing that whether the reports was true or false the commission had lost the confidence of Nigerians.