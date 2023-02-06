Obi accepts El-Rufai ‘Nollywood actor’ title

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has accepted the Nollywood actor title jokingly given to him by Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Reacting to questions on his plans for the country and sharing his experience during his nationwide tour canvassing for votes, the former Anambra State governor, who appeared as a guest of Arise TV on Sunday, said that he felt honoured to be referred to as a Nollywood actor.

Read also: Peter Obi Nollywood actor, presidential poll between APC, PDP El-Rufai

“Well, I thank El-Rufai for what he said,” Obi said. “At least he gave me some percentage, so I am going to work hard to improve those percentages.”

He added that he was pleased to be recognised among entertainers in the Nollywood industry for creating value by making people happy. He promised that if he became president, he was going to grow the entertainment industry by giving them the necessary support.

“And he realised the fact that I am an actor, and I think part of what is holding this country back from development is releasing those engines that will develop us. One of the most critical places I want to focus is on improving our entertainment industry until it grows,” he said.

“The Nollywood! And now that I am an acclaimed actor, I ask all those who are involved in the entertainment industry, myself being one of them, to support me so that I can improve their position,” he added, urging entertainment practitioners to support his ambition to become the next president come May this year.