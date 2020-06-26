Obaseki to Edo People: Join hands in our fight against forces of economic, political retrogression

BY: IDRIS UMAR MOMOH & CHURCHILL OKORO, BENIN

JUNE 26, 2020

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has called on the people of the state, especially electorate to join in the fight against forces of economic and political retrogression.

Obaseki made the call in his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governorship primary election in the early hours of Friday in Benin city, the Edo state capital.

The governor noted that his emergence as the governorship candidate has ultimately triumphed over retrogressive forces that are determined to hijack the state for their own selfish endeavour.

He added that the fight against forces of economic and political retrogression can only be achieved if electorate give their mandate to him in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election.

Obaseki who was declared winner of the primary election with a total of 1,952 votes, said he will use the next four years to build on existing structures, deepen good governance, and make the state conducive for people to do business.

According to him, today’s election have demonstrated again that no mountain is too high to stop the aspirations of our people that have put their faith in God, and in one accord to make life better for the greatest numbers of our people.

“Today, history is being made in Nigeria, because the victory we are celebrating today has been a long and strenuous walk, strenuous walk to political freedom which has culminated in my election as a flag-bearer of our great party. By the grace of God, I will be governor again for another four years.

“I wholeheartedly accept this responsibility, which has been entrusted on me by the representatives of our great party, and this responsibility will enable me to consolidate on our achievements till date.

The Governor who said there were moments during the struggle in which he was tempted to quit, however thanked the leadership of PDP for providing shelter under the umbrella when he was swept into the rain by the APC.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwwal, Governor of Sokoto state, and our other colleagues, particularly Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state, my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and all the Excellencies and many more who are not here.

“We are eternally grateful to PDP governors, leaders of our great party particularly the national chairman, Uche Secondus, and all other members of the National Working Committee who have provided us that shelter under that large umbrella in a storm when we were pushed out.

“We couldn’t have overcome our political adversaries without the prayers and guardians of our traditional rulers, religious leaders and all Edo people residents within and abroad particularly our father the Oba of Benin.” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP governorship primary election committee and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, announced that of the 2,234 delegates of the party, 2,202 were accredited for the election, but 2,024 voted.

Of these figures, Obaseki polled a total of 1,952 votes, representing 96.4 of total votes cast, while 72 votes were invalid.

“Having received the withdrawal of three of the aspirants, namely Ken Imasuagbon, Gideon Ikhine and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, we have a sole aspirant.

“Following the transparent and credible manner in which this primary election has been conducted and as a Chief Returning Officer, I hereby declare Governor Godwin Obaseki the winner of the primary,” he said.