Nwele emerges chairman as PDP gets new leadership in Ebonyi

…new executive says party will bounce back in 2027

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi Chapter has elected new leadership for the party.

BusinessDay reports that the new leadership emerged at the weekend during the party congress.

The newly elected Chairman of the Party, Nwele Peter, said that the party would commence a reconciliation movement to bring those who left the party back to form a formidable team to reclaim their mandate in 2027.

Nwele said Ebonyi State had been a PDP State since 1999 and that the party would bounce back in 2027.

The Congress held at the State Secretariat of the party along Enugu Abakaliki highway was supervised by a 7-man Committee from the National Secretariat of the party (NWC), National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security Agencies.

Nwele, while speaking shortly after the swearing-in, said, “Ebonyi State is PDP right from time and it will continue to be in PDP. People say that there is a crisis in the PDP, but there is no crisis in the party.

“The only thing we want to do now is to embark on bringing those who left the party back. PDP is a very large family that will accommodate all of us. So, we are ready to start bringing everyone back home.

“We are for forgiveness; we make peace for people to come back home so that we take back our lost mandate”.

Ugonna Ogbonna, Chairman of the Committee, commended the party members for having a peaceful and transparent Congress as well as the members of the party for conducting themselves orderly.

Ali Odefa the National Vice Chairman, South East of the party, said the enthusiasm and love for PDP in the State and the Country in general was still very strong.

Odefa said that the party was putting things together to wrestle power from APC in 2027, which he described as an opposition party.

Share