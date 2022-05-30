Nwagba picks APC Abia South Senatorial ticket

Blessing Nwagba, a former member of Abia State House of Assembly, Saturday emerged victorious at the All Progressives Congress primary election for Abia South senatorial zone, held at the Aba Recreation Club.

Consequently, Nwagba, who emerged unopposed, as her only rival, Kasarachi Enyinnaya, also a PhD holder withdrew from the race, would fly the flag of APC at the 2023 general election for Abia South Senatorial zone.

Nwagba would slug it out with Okezie Ikpeazu, the current Governor of the State, who has picked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket and Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader, who will contest on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ((APGA).

Declaring the result of the election at the Recreation Club, Aba, venue of the election, Victor Nnorom, a retired brigadier general, and returning officer of the APC Abia South Senatorial zone primary election committee, stated that Nwagba polled 279 to emerge victorious.

Nnorom further described the process as transparent and commended the delegates for conducting themselves well.

In an interview with journalists, Nwagba expressed gratitude to the delegates and leaders of the party for finding her worthy to fly the APC flag in the election.

She promised to prioritize youth and women empowerment, if she is elected to the senate in 2023.

Asked whether she is not intimidated by the quality of candidates in the election, the former lawmaker said that she is prepared to defeat her rivals.