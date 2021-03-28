Northwest speakers, predecessors backs Tinubu’s presidential bid

Serving Speakers and their predecessors from the Northwest zone of Nigeria have declared their support for the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Their declarations and promises are coming some weeks after a similar endorsement of Tinubu was carried out by their colleagues in the Southwestern region.

In a press statement on Sunday to the media by c Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, copy which was send to BusinessDay, Ebhomele said that the endorsement came after a meeting held in Kano for the states in the NorthWest zone on Friday.

At the meeting the senior lawmakers declared that Tinubu remains the right person for the presidential ticket of the APC at this time.

Some of them argued that with the challenges currently being faced by the country, Nigeria deserves a leader who is detribalised and has shown over time that he has the capacity to lead the country.

Praising Asiwaju Tinubu for being able to unite the SouthWest under one umbrella, they noted that his leadership qualities are mostly scarce in some other zones of the country declaring this as an advantage for the entire country.

At the Kano meeting incumbent speakers and their predecessors received the visiting Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who led a team from the Southwest, participants further promised to commence grassroots mobilisation ahead of electioneering.

Yau Abdullahi Yanshana, a former speaker from Kano, described Tinubu as a worthy leader, who he believes would take Nigeria to better heights while one of his colleagues from the state, said at the meeting that Tinubu would have no problems securing votes from Kano and other states in the zone.

“We should now be thinking beyond him being the flagbearer of the APC and concentrate on securing victory for him in the actual election.

“We know that 90 percent of the structure of the party is built by Tinubu,” he said.

On his part, Abu Dauda, a former deputy speaker in Jigawa, noted the contributions of Tinubu to the success of the APC and the growth and progress of Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu becoming president would mean consolidating on his passion to make Nigeria great.

“If not him, then who? If not now, then when?” Dauda asked.

Addressing journalists concerning the meeting in Kano, the host Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Cidari, said with 2023 approaching, there was a need to source for a flagbearer who can stand on his feet and effectively direct people.

He said Tinubu already has their support and promised that he would win in Kano during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaker Obasa said he and his team made of serving lawmakers, including Victor Akande and Temitope Adewale, as well as two former speakers of Ogun and Oyo respectively, were in the zones to interact with their colleagues on how to move the nation forward.

According to him,”2023 is by the corner and the first thing is to look within us for the person that is capable, that has all it takes the knowledge and capability to deliver.

“To achieve that, there is need for us to come together and talk and extend the discussion beyond our boundary to every part of the country to make it easier for us in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man that we believe can deliver,” Speaker Obasa said.

Aliyu Lawal Saulawa, national coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Movement, said the organisation is formed to garner the support of Nigerians for Tinubu ahead of 2023.

Aliyu said that in 2015 and 2019 the North got a lot of Suport from Tinubu, pleading that the region should reciprocate his gesture.