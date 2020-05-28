No Man Can Stop Me From Returning As Edo Governor – Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki says he is confident of returning to power as the first man of the state because “power comes from God.”

The governor who disclosed this on Wednesday, in an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, noted that he is a man of peace, not a violent person.

“I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“God gave me power. If he wants me to return I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God,” he said.