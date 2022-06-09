Nigerians slam Osinbajo on twitter, link failed bid to not rising up against wrong-doing in government

The shock defeat of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Wednesday’s presidential primaries of the ruling All Peoples Congress is stirring up strong commentary from Nigerians on twitter with some suggesting he failed because he abandoned the people.

A good number of the Nigerians taking to twitter offer no sympathy for the vice president whose loyalty to his boss may now have become his albatross.

Aisha Yesufu, the prolific writer and activist with over a million twitter followers appear to have provoked the storm of commentaries after she said Osinbajo betrayed the people of Nigeria and not Bola Tinubu, his erstwhile benefactor who won the primaries to represent APC in next year’s election.

According to her, “many Nigerians voted for the APC presidential ticket in 2015 because of Osinbajo. He went in there and turned his back on the people. He decided to side oppression and suppression.”

Another female twitter user, Jennifer Bertilla Amuche said, “he did not just go there to side oppression. He became mute and suddenly incapacitated and forgetting his ‘why” in office that the people gave him.”

Another twitter user noted that Osinbajo did not deliver on the expectation of the people but he blamed this on the cabals that surrounded him in government. “How do you want him to deliver when he is in the midst of cabals,” asked the twitter user by the name Big Pholex.

Another twitter user Alabi Abdul called the vice president weak, saying, “he should have at least spoken out loud if he could not take any action.”

But Tomi another twitter user asked, in sympathy, “if you were in his shoes what would you have done.”

The so-called Existential polemicist said Osinbajo should have resigned in protest, against the rampant corruption and perhaps the appropriate time to have done this was in the aftermath of the so called Lekki Massacre.

According to him, the vice president should have been on the side of the people by demanding for restructuring, by letting “his voice be heard regarding the gross hypocrisy of the regime.”

Some took a swipe at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG to which Osinbajo belong, with one asking, “what will now happen to the directorate of political affairs created in RCCG, ostensibly to campaign for Osinbajo.”?

However, the RCCG has consistently said there was no truth in the allegation that the directorate was established to support the political endeavours of the vice president.