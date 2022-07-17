Nigerians keep vigil as PDP leads in Ede South

Many Nigerians monitoring the Osun State elections remained awake as result collation continues in the state.

Using the social media, the election monitors have kept themselves awake while sharing and compiling results as they are collated.

The latest results shared are from Ede South Local Government Area where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended it’s lead.

Ede South L.G.A

Total No votes= 54,872

Accredited voters=26,306

Valid votes = 25,691

Rejected votes-= 546

Total votes cast =26,237

APC= 5,704

LP= 16

PDP= 19,438

Track the results on a visual chart here.

See visual results on an interactive map by LGA

Even though the election has been largely peaceful, there have been reports of pockets of violence in the state. An agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was reported shot by hoodlums in the Ikire area of the state and is said to be receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.