Nigeria’ll no longer be sleeping giant under my watch – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, his administration will not make Nigeria a sleeping giant, but a country that will harness its potential for rapid growth and development.

Tinubu stated this Thursday in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, during a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders in the agriculture and mining sectors.

He said Nigeria under his watch will deploy ways of solving problems and not to further worsen it.

“We will not behave like the directionless other parties. They are so confused now and they don’t know what to tell Nigerians, except deceit and lies” he said.

According to the APC presidential candidate, “our nation has abundant commercially viable solid mineral deposits; limestone, zinc, gemstone, marble granites and many of them are found in various states.

“We will work with the states of these solid minerals to ensure federal government in collaboration with the states and the private sector to bring rapid development to these industries and not to make Nigeria a sleeping giant any longer.”

Tinubu said, he would take advantage of the blessings God has given to Nigeria to leverage Nigerians us to eradicate poverty, create jobs, and to ensure a prosperous nation for all.

“We cannot point out more than 1% of GDP contributions from solid minerals, that I reject.

“I promise you, we will dismantle all bottleneck, all blockage, illegal mining, exploitation that doesn’t bring profit to Nigeria.

“I promise you, we will have an accelerated economic development programme to make you alive, your children to benefit from the prosperity that is coming from it,” he added.

He further that, his government has seen the prosperity and prospect of increasing mining output, which to be source of job creation, source of technological development among others.

Tinubu maintained that, Nigeria is one of the nation’s that is endowed, giving it energetic, population, vast lands, water natural resources, adding that, it is the obligation of his government if elected to manage the gifts to improve the living standard of the people.

Read also: Shettima overrides APC-PCC

He explained that, he has what it takes to eradicate poverty in Nigeria, even as he promised a renew hope for all Nigerians if he emerge president next year.

He assured Nigerians that, with the team in place, his government will eliminate fear, confront security and emphasises that, he will harness the solid minerals to create jobs, happiness and not banditry.

He called on Nigerians to see through the reality with him as a promise keeper, hard worker and team player to bring succour to all citizens, progress and prosperity, such that will banish poverty, break the shackles of ignorance and backwardness.

The APC presidential candidate mentioned, education, insecurity, infrastructures to be the focus of his administration.

Governor Abdullahi Sule if Nasarawa State said Tinubu’s engagement with the mining community would also afford the opportunity to know the economic potentials of State in mining and agricultural.

The Governor listed 20 solid minerals in commercial quantity in the state which include lead, gold, Barite, marble, and zinc among others.

“I thank Asiwaju Tinubu for visiting our states and our people have always wanted to see you to ask you questions and you are here to answer their questions.”

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, on his part described the Lafia Town Hall meeting as another worthy engagement between APC Presidential candidate and critical stakeholders in Nasarawa State after similar events in Kano, Lagos and Niger States.

He also said Nasarawa is the home of huge solid mineral deposits that have remained untapped with attendant insecurity caused by illegal miners promising, Tinubu as next President of Nigeria would squarely address during his tenure

‘Tinubu is a man with untainted records of solving challenges. We are lucky he is ready to serve our country at this time,” said Lalong.

The APC National Chairman, Adamu charged Tinubu to get ready to lead Nigeria to the Promised Land. He re-echoed the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that all indicators and indications point to the fact that the APC Presidential candidate is the next President of Nigeria.

On mining opportunities in Nasarawa State, Adamu said Nasarawa is endowed.

“On mining sector, every local government in Nasarawa State has a solid mineral deposit. I can say this with authority as former Governor of this state and Chairman of Senate Committee on Solid Minerals. I don’t want to say Nasarawa has potentials but I will say the huge opportunities are here.

“We are tired of potentials in this country, we want to see the real things. Nigerians need to see the Action Plan of our candidate and they will see in details what Tinubu and our party want to do. We are convinced our tomorrow will be better than our today,” he said.

The town hall meeting which had an interactive season with some investors in the mining and agro processing, had in attendance, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Governors of Plateau Simon Lalong, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari and Borno Babagana Zulum, former speaker, Dimeji Bankole, Umaru Tanko Almakura, former Nasarawa Governor, Traditional rulers among other stalwarts of the APC.