New twist in PDP’s crisis as Wike visits Saraki

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory paid a surprised visit to Bukola Saraki, the former governor of Kwara State Monday night at his residence in Abuja.

Both men had contested the presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to Atiku Abubakar.

However, after losing the presidential ticket, Saraki was appointed into the campaign team of Atiku where he worked for the presidential bid of Atiku.

The visit came amid the ongoing crisis within the main opposition party, since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary weeks to the 2023 presidential poll.

After the losing the PDP’s presidential ticket to, Atiku, a Northerner, Wike had disagreed with the party leadership over its refusal to zone the presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria.

The former Rivers governor led four others PDP governors to work against Atiku in the February presidential poll.

Wike and the other aggrieved governors gave their support to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

But speaking recently, amid criticism after accepting to serve in the APC’s government, Wike said he was still a member of the PDP, saying that he had informed party leaders before accepting to serve in the Tinubu’s administration.

Amid calls for his suspension from the PDP, Wike said it was Atiku and other party leaders who had failed to deliver their state, constituencies in the 2023 polls and destabilized the party that should be suspended rather than him who had delivered nearly all elective positions in his state for the PDP.

Meanwhile, Following the development some Nigerians reacted on social media, especially via their Twitter handles.

Bellows are some of the comments:

@Tolushola wrote: “I hope this is a sign that this PDP crisis is over, because we need a strong opposition against the APC. The APC want to make Nigeria a one Party state and it would not work”.

@UbongIbom wrote: “This people are politicians there is no permanent enemy in politics, the PDP would come back stronger. I hope Wike has realized his mistake and is ready to come together and rebuild the PDP”.

Abdyekeen_Bash wrote: “Wike visits to Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki show the former Senate President’s acceptability across every form of divide…”

@younggovernor34 wrote: “Soon they’ll say Saraki is in Wike’s camp, Same Saraki, he was insulting along with Atiku”.

@schoollifematta wrote: “Saraki cannot leave PDP for APC. Wike is just moving up and down.”

@nochie_a wrote: “Abeg, na Wike visit Saraki. He didn’t visit the PDP. So the excitement is in the people who want to be excited. Not the PDP.”

@goodlukgoodywrote: “Lolzzzz. Wike is no more angry with those “around” Atiku? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

@Ehnny2 wrote: “Oh wow. Saraki is such a wonderful man and politician.”