My defection to APC is in line with Nigeria’s constitution – Edo PDP lawmaker, Ojiezele

Ojiezele Osezua Sunday (standing), lawmaker representing Esan South East constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, during his defection at the APC secretariat in Benin City

Ojiezele Osezua Sunday, lawmaker representing Esan South-East constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the Edo State House of Assembly, has said that his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Osezua defected to the ruling APC party in the state on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

The two-time lawmaker said that section 109, subsection (1) G, of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, permits him to leave his party when there are irreconcilable differences.

According to him, ‘Section 109, subsection (1)G, is that the only reason you can leave your party is when there are irreconcilable differences. The PDP that sponsored my second tenure election is into that challenge.

He said that the division in his former party, PDP, has given him room to join the All Progressives Party to pay the debts owed the party.

Osezua was first elected in the House between 2019 and 2023 on the platform of APC. He, however, defected to the PDP in 2020 alongside the immediate past governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

He was also among the 10 lawmakers that were inaugurated by the former Governor Obaseki in the night.

His defection to APC came barely three months after his party, PDP lost the Governorship election conducted on September 21, 2024, in the state to the former.

Speaking during the defection, he said he was leaving his party to join the APC.

While describing his defection as a homecoming, he said he was leaving the PDP due to irreconcilable differences in the State and at the national level.

He also described his defection as a debt he owed the APC that must be paid.

He thanked the members of the state executive council of the party for receiving him.

“In 2019, APC was the ladder that brought me to the Assembly but unfortunately, we have some challenges which led us into PDP in the company of the immediate past governor.

“Today, I am still indebted to the APC, because having sponsored me, I was supposed to spend four years but I only spent one year before I left, which means I am still indebted to the APC.

“Today’s defection is the debt I have come to repay,” he said.

Receiving the defected lawmaker to the party, Jarret Tenebe, acting state chairman of APC, lauded the legislator for joining the party, saying, “More people will defect to the party in the coming months.

“It is not the fault of APC for PDP to have a crisis in their party that will make their members cross the carpet and today we are happy.

“You will recall that during the election campaigns, I said our doors are open and the door is still open,” he said.

