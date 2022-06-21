Mbah, Enugu PDP guber candidate, pledges robust economy

There have been increasing calls for private sector operators who have made great marks in their chosen areas of operations to participate in politics to replicate their feats in public offices.

Since the return of Nigeria to civil rule, a number of states have been governed by private sector players. In many cases, the difference has been clear.

A few states have also done well in terms of governance since 1999. Enugu State is one of them.

From the foundation laid by the Chimaroke Nnamani, to building on the great infrastructural excellence of the Sullivan Chime administration, to the current efforts of the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration at cementing the efforts, Peter Mbah, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, has pledged to take the state to greater heights.

When he spoke with editors in Lagos recently, Mbah enunciated some of his programmes, which he said would be presented in a matter of days as his manifesto.

But he gave the assurance that if victory comes his way, he would grow the state’s economy to an enviable position, leveraging his secret of success in his private business.

Mbah said that it was his projection to grow the state economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion with the private sector playing greater role in the economic development of the state.

But reminded that it was going to be a gargantuan task to achieve that, he said that with the experience of what he has done in the past and what he does with his business, the ambitious projection was realisable.

On his plans to continue with the projects and programmes of his predecessor(s), Mbah said that since government is a continuum, there would be no issue with continuing with where his predecessor would stop on May 29, 2023 since such projects are in the interest of Ndi Enugu.

The gubernatorial candidate, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pinnacle Oil Company, said Enugu would be opened to the world for business, pointing out that the ease of doing business would be made a priority and private sector would be given the opportunity to drive the economy.

“What we are going to witness in Enugu is going to be massive. We will enable private sector development and open Enugu State for business as we will invite private sectors to inject huge funds for the development of the state,” he said.

Asked how he hoped to combat the perennial water problem in the state, particular in the capital city of Enugu, the businessman cum politician said that giving the people pipe-borne water was top on his priority list.

According to him, the water shortage in Enugu will be a thing of the past.

“The issue of water scarcity in Enugu has been a challenge for so long. It is one of our priorities to combat it. We are going to give Ndi Enugu pipe-borne water. We want to make sure that our people will go to the taps and be able to get water,” he said.

He also promised that his administration would return the state to a prime spot for tourism, adding that there are many beautiful places in the state that remain tourist attraction, which also would be a focus towards increasing the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

It is also his plan to collaborate with other sister-states in the South East geopolitical zone to combat the insecurity that is hindering meaningful business and development in the zone.

The man Peter Mbah

Mbah was born half a century ago to the family of Chief and Mrs Gilbert Ekete Noah, in Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

In recognition of the importance of life, and with the assurance that their baby had a special mark and calling, his parents named him Ndubuisi, assured that so long the boy lived, he would accomplish great milestones. On his baptism, he was named Peter, because his parents

believed that like the biblical Peter, Ndubuisi would grow to be a rock upon which great things would be anchored. They would be proved right over time.

Living up to his names, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah foraged through life with an uncommon focus and determination. He displayed courage, perseverance, resilience, conscientiousness, and passion. These attributes have catapulted him to the pinnacle of relevance and ensured his position in national and global affairs.

Guided by these lifelong attributes, Peter, among his other business engagements, founded the FOCUS international Schools in Lagos, even at a teething stage of his entrepreneurial drive, in recognition of the role of education in national development. Today, he is also founder and Chief Executive officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd., an indigenous Oil and Gas company.

Rising from a modest beginning, Peter’s journey through life has been fruitful, and full of impact. It spans through philanthropy, public service, the academia, and entrepreneurship.

A true bridge builder, a link between the ancient and the modern; a selfless humanist, with global Outreach, Peter is not loud nor is he brash; he is tested and trusted. He is a man who understands the values of trust and loyalty.

Peter’s education commenced at the Army Children’s School Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, from where he obtained his first School Leaving Certificate with distinction. After leaving school, he wanted so much to be an international merchant; thus, he engaged in commercial training/trade simultaneously pursuing his academic studies. He later enrolled at Owode Egba, Ogun State, where he sat for and obtained his Secondary Senior School Certificate in 1992. It was while trading that he realised the importance of Legal Education. He applied to and was accept, study Law at the University of East London, (UEL) in the United Kingdom from where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) degree, in the UpperClass Division in 2000.

While at the University of East London, his Leadership and Organisational skills came to the fore. He was thus elected President of the Students Law Society between 1998-99. Under his leadership, the school won the Students Union prize and Certificate of Achievement for the ‘Most Productive Society of the Year.’

From 1999 to 2000, Peter was Member, Students Representative Council of as well as Member of the School of Law Board, where he represented the Final Year students. Peter won the First prize of the University of East London Mooting Competition and led the University’s team to the International Negotiation competition.

He returned to Nigeria to study for his bar examination. He was later called to the Nigerian Bar and awarded the Barrister-at-Law (BL) at the Nigerian Law School.

He did his youth service in Lagos with the law firm of Udeh and Associate and was mentored by the inimitable Justice Nnaemeka Agu (JSC, rtd) of blessed memory, who was then a consultant to the firm. Subsequently, Peter proceeded to acquire a Master’s degree in Maritime and Commercial Law from the Lagos State University in 2004.