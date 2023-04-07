LP state chairmen rally support for Abure

Chairmen of Labour Party across the 36 states have pledged their support to the leadership of Julius Abure, national chairman of the party, describing his purported suspension as “null and void.”

The leadership of the various state chapters of the party, who passed a vote of confidence on Abure in Benin, claimed that the opposition political parties have resorted to use some bad eggs in the LP, who have left the party, to cause disaffection among party members and its supporters.

Rotimi Kehinde, Kwara State LP Chairman, while addressing party members, said the alleged suspension did not follow the Labour Party constitution that provides the State Executive Chairmen in Council the power to suspend or pass votes of confidence on the national chairman.

Kehinde said: “We are in Benin in solidarity with our national chairman, Julius Abure, and to pass a vote of confidence on him. It is clear that these crop of persons claiming to have suspended the national chairman of our party have long left the party and do not have the right to suspend the chairman.

“Abure have put in so much effort to bring the party to limelight and based on that, we are fully behind him as our national chairman until the expiration of his tenure”.

Kelly Ogbaloi, Edo State chairman of the party, alleged that opposition parties were sponsoring the suspension as a way to distract the party from recovering its stolen mandate in the last general election.

He stressed that Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and the national leadership were working hard to recover their mandate and would, therefore, not accommodate any distraction from those who want to discredit Labour Party before Nigerians.

Ogbaloi noted: “As leaders in our various states, we are reaffirming our unalloyed support to Abure as our authentic national chairman”.