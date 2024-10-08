Little excitement over President Tinubu’s response to wanton destruction in Rivers

The response by President Ahmed Tinubu to the crisis in Rivers State especially the burning of state secretariats by those protesting against election has been greeted by little excitement.

The president in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser on information and strategy, began by calling on Gov Sim Fubara, and then those he called ‘other political leaders’ to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.

Most citizens on various social media platforms picked on this to mean that the president was holding Gov Fubara responsible for the violence when they felt the president knew that the burnings and shooting were coming from people close to him.

A public commentator, Kate Mgbor, said the president knew who to call to order, and wondered why he did not restrain the aggressor.

The president however expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.

President Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law, and order immediately.

The call to the police also attracted resent by those who said the police authorities in Abuja could not claim not to know that there would be violence on Monday based on widespread rumours by Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The statement said: “While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.”

President Tinubu was quoted to have said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.

“He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

“According to President Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception,” Onanuga stated.

The IGP had ordered withdrawal of policemen from secretariats in a move many now interpret to mean complicity. The police had however said they would be back if violence arose.

Commentators now say the need has arisen in about three LGAs: Eleme, Ikwerre, and Obio/Akpor.

Some commentators in the state however commended the president for asking the police to do their duty.

