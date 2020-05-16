  Lawmakers approve Sanwo-Olu’s request to unify fibre infrastructure

The Lagos State House of Assembly has given an approval to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s request for a Unified Fibre Infrastructure and Connectivity Project under the state’s Public Private Law.

The approval is sequel to the report of the House Committee on Public Private Partnership (PPP) presented by the chairman, Lukmon Olumoh (representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1) during plenary on Thursday May, April 14.

The project is being handled by Western Telecommunications and Engineering Services Metro Ltd.

The project, according to Olumoh, is about laying fibres by the concerned company and had nothing to do with 5G or Coronavirus.

A letter signed by the governor on the project had been read at plenary on Thursday, May 7, after which the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa committed it to the committee on PPP for scrutiny before ratification by the house.

Olumoh stated in the report that the project would involve the deployment of unified fibre duct infrastructure for carrying telecommunications cables and other wired infrastructure to support operators of telecommunications and other relevant utilities, as well as provide infra and connectivity requirements for Lagos State.

“The agreement further stipulates that the project partnership will last for an initial term of twenty-five (25) years, which may be extended by the parties, in writing, prior to its expiration or by effluxion of time, on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

“By agreement, the company is to pay to the state coffers a fee of ten (10) percent of the revenues generated from the lease of the ducts to operators,” he said.