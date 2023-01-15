Lagos Labour Party kicks against appointment of new chairman

The Labour Party (LP), Lagos State Caretaker Committee has kicked against the imposition and installation of Ekong Dayo as the new chairman of the party in the state, describing it as unconstitutional.

Dayo was appointed by Kayode Salako, former chairman of the party, who resigned from the position.

A statement jointly signed by Oluwatoyin Shokunbi and Tony Masha and made available to the media, described Dayo’s appointment by Salako as illegal and unconstitutional, adding that he has no power to make such appointment.

“The Shokunbi-led caretaker committee of Labour Party Lagos State makes it categorically clear that Labour Party is not a part of the purported stakeholders meeting that was unconstitutionally convened by Olukayode Salako, former Lagos State chairman, at an event centre in Ikeja, where he purportedly handed over his claimed powers to Ekong Dayo.

“The despotic video clip of Salako boasting himself of having the authority to install a successor is humiliating to our dear party. Salako does not have the power to do so. It is just the culture of impunity, which many of these people planted to cause division in our midst.

“Salako does not have the power to appoint a successor for himself under any guise. The national leadership with the knowledge of the Shokunbi-led caretaker committee, who has been attending the national executive council meeting, could not have appointed another in an unconstitutional manner.

“We state that the Shokunbi-led caretaker committee of the Labour Party Lagos State is the only legitimate leadership of the party in the state,” the statement read.